Ambabhona police station vandalism: FIR registered against over 100 people, 6 arrested

Bargarh: In a latest development in Ambabhona police station vandalism case, Bargarh district police has reportedly registered FIR against over 100 people while six of them have been arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Informing about the development, SP Prahlad Meena said that acting on tipoff of ganja smuggling in a vehicle, IIC had carried out search, following the search, the vandalism occurred.

“Over 100 people were involved in the incident. The accused are being identified on the basis of CCTV footage. Involvement of political leaders also being probed,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, a team of cops from the Ambabhona police station conducted a raid based on a tip-off about drug abuse by some locals. However, after the cops could not get anything during the raid as per the complaint, the irate rushed to the police station and vandalized the tables, chairs, computers, window panes and other furniture before fleeing the spot.

