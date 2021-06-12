Sex racket busted in Cuttack city of Odisha; 3 including 2 women detained

sex racket busted in cuttack
Pic Credits: Catch News

Cuttack: A sex racket has been busted by the Malgodown police in Cuttack city of Odisha on Saturday. The police busted the flesh trading racket by conducting a raid at a guest house situated on the Pilgrim Road at College Square in the city.

The Malgodown police received a reliable information from the locals this afternoon that several illegal activities have been taking place at the said guest house in the city.

During the raid, the police has detained two women and one man from the spot.

The flesh trading racket during the lockdown period has raised eye-brow over the implementation of COVID guidelines.

(More details awaited)

