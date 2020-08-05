Severed Body Of Leopard Found Near Railway Track In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: A severed, dead body of a leopard was found near railway tracks near Rampia village under Hemgir forest division of Sundergarh district.

According to reports, the leopard attacked one woman at night identified as Nalini Biswal of Rampia village and later on attacked three persons.

The injured persons were rushed immediately to Hemgir hospital for further treatment.

After being informed, forest department officials arrived at the spot and started patrolling.

Some locals of the nearby village spotted the severed body of the leopard today in the morning hours, they informed the forest officials.

Sundergarh DFO and other officials reached and recovered the carcass of the leopard.

It is worth mentioning that, the Hemgiri Forest Range is reportedly home to many big cats including leopard, tiger and black panther.

The forest officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

