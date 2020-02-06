Paradeep Railway Station

Several Trains To Remain Cancelled For 3 Days In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 77

Bhubaneswar:  As many as three trains in Odisha’s Cuttack-Paradeep route will remain cancelled for three days starting from February 7, 2020, said a release issued by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday.

In view of safety related modernisation work for commissioning of new rail link of Haridaspur-Paradeep rail line project, three trains including an intercity express will remain cancelled for three days from Feb 7 to Feb 9 in Cuttack-Paradeep section, the ECoR said.

Related News

Delegation of Indian Army visits KISS in Odisha

Four Of A Family Critical After Acid Attack In Odisha

Rain and Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Odisha Till 8th Feb…

4 Tourists Saved From Drowning In Puri Sea Beach, Odisha

Following trains will remain cancelled from February 7 to 9 from both the directions in Cuttack-Paradeep section:

  1. 18414/18413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri intercity express from both the directions.
  2. 68435/68436 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU from both the directions.
  3. 58405/58406 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions.
You might also like
State

Delegation of Indian Army visits KISS in Odisha

State

Four Of A Family Critical After Acid Attack In Odisha

State

Rain and Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Odisha Till 8th Feb 2020

State

4 Tourists Saved From Drowning In Puri Sea Beach, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.