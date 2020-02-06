Several Trains To Remain Cancelled For 3 Days In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as three trains in Odisha’s Cuttack-Paradeep route will remain cancelled for three days starting from February 7, 2020, said a release issued by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday.

In view of safety related modernisation work for commissioning of new rail link of Haridaspur-Paradeep rail line project, three trains including an intercity express will remain cancelled for three days from Feb 7 to Feb 9 in Cuttack-Paradeep section, the ECoR said.

Following trains will remain cancelled from February 7 to 9 from both the directions in Cuttack-Paradeep section: