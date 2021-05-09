Servitors To Be Tested For Covid Before Participating In Rath Yatra Rituals

By WCE 2
rath yatra 2021
File Photo

Puri: All the servitors shall be tested for Covid before participating in the rituals of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha. 

The Covid test shall be conducted from May 12 onwards. All the servitors, who will take part in Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra) rituals shall be tested. 

It is noteworthy that all only those who test negative will be allowed to participate in the ritauals and events thereof. 

The information of the above developments was provided by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Administrator. 

