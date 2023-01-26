Series accident in Boudh: 2 dead, 3 critical

Boudh: A series accident has resulted in the death of two people and three people have been critically injured in Boudh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the accident has taken place near Bahira square in Boudh.

Reports say that, as many as two people have lost their lives and as many as three people have been critically injured.

The police and locals are carrying out rescue operations. The injured have been admitted in the hospital nearby.

The identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.