State

Series accident in Boudh: 2 dead, 3 critical

A series accident has resulted in the death of two people and three people have been critically injured in Boudh district of Odisha. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in Boudh
Representational image

Boudh: A series accident has resulted in the death of two people and three people have been critically injured in Boudh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the accident has taken place near Bahira square in Boudh.

Reports say that, as many as two people have lost their lives and as many as three people have been critically injured.

The police and locals are carrying out rescue operations. The injured have been admitted in the hospital nearby.

The identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Beautiful sand arts to celebrate Republic Day and Saraswati…

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash South Korea reach…

Youth dies as car hits bike in Odisha’s Puri district

1 of 12,704