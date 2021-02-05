Security guard collapses during his work at Puri Jagannath Temple

By IANS
karanjia security guard dies

Baripada: A security guard posted at the Jagannath Temple in Puri died after collapsing due to high blood pressure yesterday while he was on his duty.

The deceased security guard has been identified as Chittaranjan Nayak of Haldia village under Rarua police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

One-fourth of cops from Karanjia police station attended the final rites of Nayak at his native village following the instruction of Karanjia Sub-Divisional Police Officer Satya Vikas Bhuyan.

The deceased was laid to rest with full state honour today.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely death of the security guard.

You might also like
State

10-Member Team From Odisha To Go To NASA

State

Notification For Bumper Recruitment Of Sub Inspector Posts Released, Check Details

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Projects In Kotia, Set To Visit Soon

State

BSF Jawans Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition From Maoist Hideout In Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.