Security guard collapses during his work at Puri Jagannath Temple

Baripada: A security guard posted at the Jagannath Temple in Puri died after collapsing due to high blood pressure yesterday while he was on his duty.

The deceased security guard has been identified as Chittaranjan Nayak of Haldia village under Rarua police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

One-fourth of cops from Karanjia police station attended the final rites of Nayak at his native village following the instruction of Karanjia Sub-Divisional Police Officer Satya Vikas Bhuyan.

The deceased was laid to rest with full state honour today.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely death of the security guard.