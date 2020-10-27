Puri: The Puri district administration has clamped Section -144 around Jagannath Mandir and on the road from Marichkot square to Singhadwar for the Goshani procession today on view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section 144 has been clamped from 10 AM today till midnight.

As per the decision, only seven persons will be allowed to accompany each Goshani during immersion procession and they will be allowed to accompany during the immersion and they will be provided with identity cards.

Similarly, restrictions has been imposed on usage of lights and loud speakers during immersion.