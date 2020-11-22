Sec. 144 Clamped In And Around Sakhigopal Temple In Odisha’s Puri

Puri: The district administration of Puri has clamped Sec.144 in and around Sakhigopal temple in since 12 am last night.

This step has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic and the huge crowd that is expected to gather in the temple on ‘Amla Navami’.

The curfew has been enforced 200 meters around the temple from November 22 to November 25.

It is believed that all wishes of one shall get fulfilled if one has a glimpse of the feet of Radha ‘Radha Pada Darshan’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Amla Navami’.

Lakhs of devotees flock to the temple every year on this day also get a darshan of Natwar besha of lord Krishna too.

The district administration has clarified that only the Sevayats can go to the temple and complete all the rituals that are required.