SDPO Attacked During Raid On Gambling Den In Odisha

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: The police personnel including Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was attacked during raid at a  gambling den in Maranpalli village under Kalimela block in Malkangiri district.

Reports said, a police team led by the local SDPO Abhilash raided Maranpali village under Kalimela police limits in the district last night after receiving information that gambling activities were underway.

A group of miscreants allegedly attacked the police and SDPO leaving them injured.

Later, the police reached the spot and have detained some villagers and have started an investigation into the matter

