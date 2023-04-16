All schools in Sambalpur to remain closed for two more days

Sambalpur: All schools in Sambalpur will remain closed for another two days, informed the local authorities on Sunday.

According to reports, all government and private schools in Sambalpur will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in view of the heat wave condition in the district.

Sambalpur today sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is to be noted here that Odisha government had announced the closure of schools and anganwadi centres across the State from April 12 to April 16 in view of the rise in day temperatures.

However, now classes of the students of classes I to XII will be held between 6.30 AM to 11.00 AM from tomorrow. Likewise, the classes of the Anganwadi students will begin at 7 AM and will continue till 10 AM.

The district collectors also have been directed to change the timing of the classes after reviewing the weather condition of their respective jurisdictions. They also have been asked to make arrangements for drinking water and other things to combat heatwave.

