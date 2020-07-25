SCB hospital

SCB Medical College in Cuttack completes one lakh COVID-19 tests

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Sriram Chandra Bhanj Medical College & Hospital (SCB Medical College) here in Odisha has completed one lakh COVID-19 tests, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

The Health Department took twitter route to congratulate the team of SCB Medical College for their successful completion of one lakh coronavirus tests.

“Congratulations to TEAM SCB on successful completion of One Lakh tests. Dedicated and determined effort in our fight against,” it tweeted.

According to the Health Dept, the COVID-19 positive tally in Odisha  has mounted to 24,013 with a huge spike of 1,320 new cases reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 7921 while  a total of 15928 patients have recovered so far.

