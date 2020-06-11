Sarpanch arrested for sexual advancement at quarantine Centre in Odisha
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a Sarpanch has been arrested for sexual advancement at quarantine Centre in Odisha’s Sonepur district recently.

One Banamali Sa, Sarpanch of Andhari Banzi under Dunguripali Block of district ha has been arrested under Section 354(A), 354(D), 294, 506, and 34 IPC for indecent gesture and sexual advancement against a girl at a quarantine Centre.

Sources said that soon after the occurrence the accused escaped from the locality. However, Sonepur police, which started an investigation into the matter based on the written complaint of the girl, received information that the accused has escaped to Bhubaneswar. Therefore, Sonepur SP requested Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo to help in arresting the accused.

Accordingly, a Special Squad of Commissioner of Police traced the accused from DHPL Sahoo Complex in Patia area on Tuesday night and handed him over to Sonepur Police.

The accused was forwarded to the court from Rampir PS and is now in jail custody.

