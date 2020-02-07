Orissa High Court
Orissa High Court, Cuttack

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 110

Cuttack: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi as judge of Orissa High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Related News

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Girl undergoes sex change operation, turns boy to marry…

Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi , to be a Judge of the Orissa high Court with effect from the date he assumes charges of his office,” said an official communiqué by Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

With Panigrahi’s appointment as judge of Orissa High Court, the number of judges in Orissa HC will increase to 14.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

State

Girl undergoes sex change operation, turns boy to marry girlfriend in Malkangiri

State

Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

State

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.