Cuttack: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi as judge of Orissa High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi , to be a Judge of the Orissa high Court with effect from the date he assumes charges of his office,” said an official communiqué by Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

With Panigrahi’s appointment as judge of Orissa High Court, the number of judges in Orissa HC will increase to 14.