Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work underway in full swing: ECoR Doubling between Kerjung and Angul to be commissioned soon

Bhubaneswar: The Doubling work of the 13.5 km track between Kerajang and Angul, which is part of doubling of Sambulpur-Talcher link, is going on in full swing, said a press release issued by ECoR.

The commissioning of this line may be done by first week of January 2021. As a part of the doubling work, a traffic block was taken at Level crossing gate No. ST-100 for four and half hours during night time. The night block is unique of its kind, the release also said.

This Level Crossing gate is very busy with Traffic Vehicle Unit (TVU) more than 4 lakhs. Night block was taken from 2300 hrs of 15.12.20 to 03 20 hrs of 16.12.20 so that the movement of road vehicles will not be affected with due permission and support from the District administration.

One platoon of Odisha Police was also deployed. The work was successfully completed without any untoward incident.

The doubling between Kerajang and Angul is on the verge of completion and there may be inspection by Commissioner of Railway safety (CRS) to be conducted by end of December 2020.

In view of loading, this line is very important as it will have a surge from 3 to 6 MT from Jindal Steel Plant (JSPL) siding. This doubling is a part of 85.3 Km Rairakhol to Angul doubling work of Sambalpur -Talcher Road Railway line. With this, almost 51% of the Sambalpur-Talcher road doubling will be completed, mentioned in the release.