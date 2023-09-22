Sambad officials not cooperating in investigation: EOW

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is continuing its investigation in to its Case no. 24 Dated 16.09.2023 U/S 506/467/468/471/420/120-B IPC related to Bank loan fraud by Sambad/ Eastern Media Limited (EML) using criminal intimidation, cheating and forgery.

Yesterday a team of EOW conducted searches in the office of Sambad. However Sambad officials/staff did not cooperate in the investigation. Many important files/documents were found missing. The Sambad officials refused to hand over a few suspicious files to EOW team. EOW team also wanted to copy some relevant computer files of accounts and HR sections but they were denied. In this situation the EOW team was forced to seize some Hard Discs.

Meanwhile, more victims/ employees of Sambad/ EML have been examined and they have also corroborated the allegations made by the complainant of the case Asim Mohapatra.

Further, authorities of Odisha Gramya Bank, Bhubaneswar have initiated a departmental enquiry to look into the allegation of loan fraud by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited

Some of the victims have alleged that the company has manipulated salary figures and not deposited their dues in the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) and ESIC ( Employees’ State Insurance Corporation). EOW is looking into these allegations and information is being called for from the relevant organizations.

The bank accounts of Sambad/Eastern Media Limited (EML) are being scrutinized. It is seen that huge amount of cash has been deposited in the accounts in the last few years. Further investigation into the case is on.