Ex-Assistant Manager of Sundergarh District Industries Centre gets 4 years’ rigorous imprisonment

Sundergarh: Rama Krushna Sahoo, the Ex-Assistant Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) in Sundergarh-cum-I/c IPO (Retired), was convicted by the Special Judge of Vigilance in Sundergarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced Sahoo to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and payment of fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Rama Krushna Sahoo following his conviction.

Sahoo was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh TR No.29/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 10,000 from a complainant (an educated unemployed youth) to process his papers for sanction of loan under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).