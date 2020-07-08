RTOs Of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Sealed Due To Detection Of COVID19 Positives

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Around four employees of Regional Transport Office (RTO), Bhubaneswar-1 (02) near Acharya Vihar had been tested COVID19 positive yesterday.

Today however the RTO Bhubaneswar-2 (33) near Patia has been sealed.

Sources said that all the four infected persons were actively involved in arranging transport for the migrants. All  have been shifted to Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Contact tracing is being done and both the offices are being sanitized, said official sources.

The offices shall remain closed till Monday, July 13.

