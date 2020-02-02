RTI activist found dead in Kendrapara, murder suspected

Kendrapara: Mystery shrouded the death of a Right To Information (RTI) activist whose body was found stuck under his bike in Manikpur village under Marshaghai police limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Das, a resident of the same locality.

As per the report, some locals witnessed Rajan’s body near Beruhan along Haldia-Beruhan road in the early morning and called up police post which the incident came to light.

Police have seized the body for autopsy after reaching the spot and suspect the incident to be a case of road mishap.

However, locals have claimed that the RTI activist might have been killed as he was fighting against graft in the area and had busted several cases of corruption in the past.