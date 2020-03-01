Transport Dept collects Rs.2.5 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Rs. 2.5 lakh fine collected by Transport Dept in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: After ending up of the relaxation period of six months the strict rules of the amended MV Act has been clamped in Odisha from Sunday. Bhubaneswar RTO II only collected a hefty amount to the tune of Rs. 2.5 lakh from commuters for violating traffic rules.

After the relaxation period, the new MV Act rules were strictly followed today across Odisha. In the capital only about Rs. 2.1 lakh worth challan was issued by the Transport department officials. A bike rider has paid the highest amount of Rs.22,000 (Rupees twenty two thousand) in Bhubaneswar.

People who have only learning license need to have a person having with authorised driving license as the pillion rider. As today was Sunday there was not much crowd on the road. People who did not had the required documents with them have paid fine during checking today.

