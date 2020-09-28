Rs 10 lakh looted from Bank of India in Bhubaneswar
Representational image

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified man allegedly looted cash of Rs 10 lakh from Bank of India’s Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area here in Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the miscreant barged into the bank at around 1.30 PM and looted the cash by threatening the bank staff at gunpoint in full public glare.

On being informed, special squad the commissionerate police reached  the spot and started investigation into the matter.

“We are verifying the CCTV footage of the bank. Our officers are on the job to identify the accused,” said a senior official,

(More details awaited)

