Firecrackers not allowed in twin city after 10pm, Commissionerate police issues guidelines

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: People in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will not be allowed to burst firecrackers post 10 pm, said the Commissionerate police on Friday.

According to reports, the Commissionerate police has urged everyone to burst only green crackers. The sound of the firecrackers should be below 125 decibels, otherwise action shall be taken against such persons.

The Commissionerate Police further informed that an independent team has been formed to enforce the guidelines that have been issued relating to the bursting of firecrackers.

Do’s and Don’ts while bursting crackers:

Do’s:

Ensure to buy Fireworks from a licensed dealer

Keep a bucket of sand or fire extinguisher handy.

Ensure there are no inflammable and combustible materials around fire cracking area.

Follow all safety precautions issued with the fireworks.

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water

Ensure to burst crackers in safe areas that is not crowded

Don’ts:

Don’t let children play alone with fire crackers

Don’t wear synthetic clothes or loose garments; thick cotton clothes are ideal

Don’t apply cream or oil in the affected area, in case of an eye injury, consult an ophthalmologist immediately

Don’t light crackers while holding them in your hand; it should always be lighted in open grounds pointing straight up.

Don’t keep the fire crackers near burning diyas or agarbattis

Each person must take care and caution when celebrating the holiday because injuries from fireworks can also happen to innocent onlookers. Let’s promote happiness and joy this Diwali while putting the safety of your loved ones first.

