Bhubaneswar: A man with a bag containing ganja has been arrested from the main gate of Bhubaneswar railway station by the RPF (Railway Protection Force).

According to reports, the detained person disclosed his name as Rabibul Alam, aged-23 years. He belongs to Mandal Para, Nalhati Birbhum, West Bengal. Alam he consented in writing for personal search in presence of a Gazetted Officer.

The bag contained 6 packets Ganja wrapped with brown cello tapes. When measured the weight of Ganja was 12.2 kgs and the estimated cost would be around Rs.122,000/- lakh.

The accused Rabibul Alam said that he would get that if he brought a packet of Ganja from Koraput to Rampurhat he would be paid Rs.1000/- per kg. At main entry point of Bhubaneswar station caught red handed at security check point.

The accused was under custody of GRPS/BBS and will be forwarded in the Hon’ble court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.