Rourkela Municipal Corporation Closed For Public To Contain Spread Of COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus Covid-19, public access to the office of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation has been restricted till July 31.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation in a notification said that any application/complaints/grievances related with municipal works can be sent through email ID: [email protected] or people can contact the toll free number of RMC 1800-345-6103 on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Sundergarh stands at 342, while active cases are 152, recovered cases at 185 and one succumbed to this virus.

You might also like
Uncategorized

Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes MS Dhoni on his birthday

State

6 More COVID patients die in Odisha; toll touches 42

State

Odisha records biggest single-day spike of COVID19 cases with 571 new cases

State

Maoist Killed In Encounter In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.