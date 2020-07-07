Rourkela: In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus Covid-19, public access to the office of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation has been restricted till July 31.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation in a notification said that any application/complaints/grievances related with municipal works can be sent through email ID: [email protected] or people can contact the toll free number of RMC 1800-345-6103 on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Sundergarh stands at 342, while active cases are 152, recovered cases at 185 and one succumbed to this virus.