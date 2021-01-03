Rourkela: Man Found Dead, Kin Allege Murder As Doctor Declares His Death Normal

postmortem of suicide victim In rourkela
Representational Image (Credits: Oneindia)

Rourkela: Mystery shrouded the death of a man after his family members alleged some foul play when doctor declared his death as normal in Odisha’s Rourkela today.

According to reports, one Ranjit Choudhary, a resident of Uditnagar in Rourkela, had a spat with his wife Suman on January 1, following which she went to the local police station to complain about it. However, when she returned home she found Ranjit’s body was hanging with a towel from the ceiling of the house.

Suman informed the cops about Ranjit’s death after which the body was sent for a post-mortem to Panposh Sub Divisional Hospital.

The attending doctor allegedly declared Ranjit’s death as normal without even conducting a post-mortem of the body. When the family members of the deceased came to know about the death report, they felt suspicious about Ranjit’s death. They alleged that he was killed by someone as there were some injury marks on his body but no marks of postmortem.

Later, they complained about it to the Superintendent of Police (SP). Based on their allegation, the SP ordered a proper autopsy of Ranjit’s body.

An investigation into the matter is also underway.

