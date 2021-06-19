Rourkela excise seize spurious foreign liquor worth over Rs 20 Lakh

Rourkela: The Rourkela Special Excise Department on Saturday seized foreign liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh at Tamada village under Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused persons were identified as Anil Sahu (55) Binod Kumar Patra (28), Birendra Kumar Sahu (55) and Manoj Singh (40).

They were allegedly supplying the spurious foreign liquor of different brands from Tamada village to varioys hotels and dhabas.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials, Rourkela, raided the place and caught the accused persons and seized a maruti swift from their possession.

One of the accused, Anil Sahu was earlier arrested in non-duty paid liquor trade and was released on conditional bail, informed Jhasaketan Bariha, Deputy Superintendent (Excise), Rourkela.