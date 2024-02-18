Robbers’ gang busted in Keonjhar, 10 arrested

Keonjhar: In a major breakthrough, the Champua police in Odisha’s Keonjhar district has reportedly busted a robbers’ gang and arrested 10 members of the gang today.

Informing about the development Champua SDPO said that a team of cops from the Champua police station conducted a raid in a forest near the Pokharia after getting information from a reliable source and arrested 10 people from the spot. All of them were forwarded to the court after their medical examination.

Police also seized two guns, live bullets, knives and other arms to be used for crimes. A Mahindra Bolero and chili powder were also seized from the possessions of the arrested persons, the SDPO informed.

Probe revealed that several criminal cases are pending against them at different police stations.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate police has reportedly arrested two snatchers in Cuttack city today and identified them as Deepak Pradhan and Bhola Pradan of Jajpur area. Both of them were forwarded to the court following their arrest.

Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra said that both of them were involved in the loot occurred in Dolamundai area of Cuttack City on February 15. A total of 31 grams of 3 gold chains, one bike and equipment to break the Bike Dicky were also seized from their possessions.

Police arrested the looters while probing a case filed at Purighat on February 15, Mishra said adding that the man who had purchased the gold chain from Deepak and Bhola also has been arrested.

According to police, both Deepak Pradhan and Bhola Pradan were also snatching cash and valuables from people in other states.