Road Accident In Nabrangpur Of Odisha, Truck Skids Off Bridge

Nabrangpur: In a scary road accident in Odisha, a truck has skid down the bridge in Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, the driver of the truck allegedly wanted to save a bike rider and lost control over the wheels.

The accident reportedly took place late at night near Dhodra in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that the bridge from which the truck fell off was narrow and it did not have railings, hence the truck skid off easily.

The driver and the helper fell down the bridge along with the truck. The locals heard the desperate cries of the driver and helper and spotted the truck.

They immediately informed the fire department and police. The fire department personnel reached the spot and after a long toil of five hours the driver and the helper of the truck were rescued.

The identity of the driver and helper is yet to be ascertained. The whereabouts of the bike driver is awaited. They have been admitted to the hospital nearby.

The truck is yet to be recovered from under the bridge. The operation to recover the truck is still underway.

The destination to which the truck was bound for is yet to be known. Further details about this accident is awaited.