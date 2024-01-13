Accident in Angul minor killed, family stages road blockade

Angul: In a tragic road accident in Angul, a minor boy has been killed said reliable reports in this regard on Saturday. The family of the minor has allegedly staged a road blockade and demanded compensation.

According to reliable reports, the accident took place near Baghuapal of Angul district. The boy’s life was lost in an unidentified pick-up truck collision.

Villagers and the family members of the boy blocked the road demanding compensation. According to the available information, the boy was returning after taking a bath in the pond when he was hit by a speeding pick-up truck.

It is alleged that he died on the spot. The villagers have blocked the Angul-Narsinghpur main road Baghuapal by burning tires and leaving the dead body of the boy on the road to demand compensation for the loss.

