Road accident deaths decline 65% during COVID Lockdown in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The number of deaths due to road accidents reduced by 65% during the period of Lock down between 24th March to 31st May, 2020. During the above lockdown period, 384 persons died and 722 persons got injured in 836 number of road mishaps. During the corresponding period of 2019, 1087 persons had died and 2175 persons got injured in 2107 number of road accidents.

During the month of April, the number of deaths stood at 118, against 458 for the month of April 2019, there by declined about 74 %. Total 231 road accidents were reported in April against 877 in April 2019.

During the month of May, the number of deaths stood at 243, against 494 for the month of May 2019, there by declined about 51%. Total 551 road accidents were reported in May against 953 in May 2019.