Bhubaneswar: What could be considered as a major concern for the government of Odisha, the revenue collection has come down in the first quarter of the current financial year in the State possibly due to Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Finance secretary Ashok Meena, the revenue collection of Odisha has dipped by around 22.94 per cent in comparison to corresponding period of last year.

The total revenue collection up to June of current fiscal year was Rs 8,204 crore against the last year collection of Rs 10,645 crore, he said.

Meena’s reaction came following a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Asit Tripathy here on Thursday.

Though the total own tax collection dropped around 35 per cent, the total non-tax revenue up to June increased by around 3 per cent, said Meena.

The total non-tax revenue up to June, 2019 was Rs 3,506 crore which increased to Rs 3,609 crore up to June, 2020.

Review showed that though total programme expenditure of all departments up to June reduced by around 5.06 per cent, in comparison to last fiscal, the expenditure in social and other sectors increased considerably.

The total programme expenditure up to June in current fiscal was around Rs 8,923 crore against last year’s expenditure of around Rs 9,399 crore. But the expenditure in social sectors including health and family welfare programmes was around Rs 5,281 crore up to June this year, against last year’s expenditure of Rs 4,225 crore.

Similarly, the expenditure in other sectors including food security programmes has been around Rs 1,607 crore against last year’s expenditure of Rs 305 crore.

