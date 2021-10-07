Results For B.CAT under OJEE Declared, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Entrance Examination for B.CAT. Course conducted under the auspices of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) have been published.

For the first time from the academic session 2021-22, Biju Pattanaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha (BPFTIO), Cuttack is going to offer 4 yrs. degree program in Cinematic Art and Technology in three prime disciplines such as (i) Cinematography, (ii)Sound Recording & Sound Design and (iii) Film Editing.

The Entrance Examination for this B. CAT. Program was conducted on 30.09.2021 in two

shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test venues located in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

and Balasore.

Out of the total 157 registered candidates, 97 candidates appeared the test –

37 candidates for the courses of (i) Cinematography, (ii) Sound Recording & Sound Design and 60 candidates for the course of Film Editing.

All these candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination.

The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in).

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to B. CAT. Course in BPFTIO, Cuttack corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, information and schedule for which will be published later on.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in) and of BPFTIO

(www.bpftio.org) regularly for updated information.