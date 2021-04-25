Puri: The Puri administration on Sunday put restriction on the cremations of bodies at the Swargadwar by people from outside the district in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The said restrictions will be applicable from tomorrow i.e. Monday (26th April 2021)

Sources stated that the restriction on observance of the last rites of the deceased belonging to other districts or states at Swargadwara will remain in force till further notice due to surge in Covid cases.

However, people belonging to Puri district can perform the last rites of the deceased belonging to their family at Swargadwara and immersion of ashes in the sea shall be allowed.

It is noteworthy that all Covid guidelines and appropriate behaviour needs to be followed at all times. Recently the Swargadwar was revamped and opened for general public.