Renowned writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi passes away,CM expresses condolences

Cuttack: Renowned writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi passed away while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He was 75.

Hussain basically wrote in Odia language and was conferred with the Secular India Harmony Award by the former President Giani Zail Singh in 1993 and the Gangadhar Meher Kabita award in 2015 for his notable contributions in the field of Odia poetry.

Hussain was born as Chowdhury Fazal e Haq Mohammad Hussain on 23rd April 1948, in MuftiBagh, Haldigadia village of Jajpur District.

Hussain graduated and finished his master’s degree in history from Gangadhar Meher College, Sambalpur. He then did his L.L.B from Lajpat Rai Law College in Sambalpur. He later did his PhD in Odia literature from Utkal University in 1990.

Mourning his death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Gandhi had a long association with Biju Patnaik and later with BJD. “He has contributed immensely in strengthening the Biju Janata Dal and promoted the values of Biju Babu and BJD.”

He was an established writer and contributed immensely for odia literature , said the CM. His death is a great loss to the State, the CM said.

The Chief Minister has prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with family members.