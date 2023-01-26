Rejoice on the occasion of Republic Day as 3 hardcore Maoists surrender

Malkangiri: Rejoice on the occasion of Republic Day as three hardcore Maoists have surrendered in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, as many as three hard-core Maoists have surrendered from Tulsi hill area of ​​Malkangari district in Odisha.

The Maoists surrendered in the presence of Director General Sanjeev Panda ADG Amitabh Thakur and DIG SIW Anirudh Singh. The DVF and SOG Jawans seized a large amount of Maoist material at Maoist camp.

On the basis of specific intelligence, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by Malkangiri Police and SOG in the hilly and mixed forest area of Tulsi Pahad under Mathili PS jurisdiction, resulting in uncovering of one major Maoist dump in Jajbhata area (Tulsi Pahad) between village Kirmiti and Katuapadar under Kartanpalli G.P.

This has led to recovery and seizure of huge quantity of Arms, Ammunitions, IEDs, IED making materials, uniform and other incriminating article. It is suspected that these articles were intended to make target to civilians and security forces.

Further details awaited.