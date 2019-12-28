Registration for KIIT

Registration for KIIT Nanhipari held today in KIIT

By Himanshu Guru

Bhubaneswar: The registration and photo shoot for KIIT’s most awaited yearly contest KIIT Nanhipari was executed today at KIIT International School premises in Bhubaneswar.

In the finale of the contest champions from at least 23 states are going to take part. The finale round of the contest will be held for two days on 28 December and 29 December 2019. This year the mega show will also witness participants from a few foreign countries.

KIIT NANHIPARI-Little Miss India is national beauty peagent for the girls of age group 13 to 16 years.

The contest involves giving a platform and opportunity to young women to showcase not only their physical appearance, but also their intellect, presence, style, glamour and charisma.

