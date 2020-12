Recovery Of Maoist Explosives And Materials From Malkangiri In Odisha

Malkangiri: A huge cache of explosives and maoist materials were recovered from a Maoist hideout in Malkangiri district of Odisha during a raid on Tuesday.

The District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans carried out a combing operation on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, acting on a tip-off, they raided a Maoist camp.

They seized two IIDs, 50 electronic detonators, and 70 aluminium super detonators and other incriminating materials.