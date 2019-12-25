Rayagada: Senior Congress leader and Zilla Parishad president of Rayagada, Purusottam Gomango died in a road accident on Tuesday.

Earlier on the day, the election of Gomango as Zilla Parishad president was declared null and void by District Judge court.

The court also directed the State Election Commission to conduct fresh election to the post.

Sources said, Gomango met a road accident near Tandikana village under Ramanguda block while he was returning home, riding a two-wheeler, hours after the court order.

Soon after the incident, Gomango was rushed to Ramnaguda hospital and then shifted to Gunupur hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was immediately shifted to a hospital in Srikakulam, where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

According to reports, in 2017 Zilla Parishad election, Gomango from Congress, Gangadhar Puala from BJD and Puspalata Mutika from BJP had contested for the post of president and Gomango won it.

However, his rival candidate of BJD Gangadhar Puala filed a petition in the court of District and Sessions Judge against Gomango’s election.

In December 2018, the District Judge court declared the election as null and void as there was no transparency.

However, Gomango challenged the ruling and moved the Orissa High Court, which directed the District Court to allow Gomango to present his stand and pronounce the verdict in three months.

Yesterday, the District Judge court declared the election of Gamango as Zilla Parishad as null and void.