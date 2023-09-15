Odisha vigilance nab Forester Ajaya Kumar Moharana while taking bribe

Puri: Ajaya Kumar Moharana, the forester of Parikuda Section in Puri district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a Complainant to release 10 numbers of seized fishing nets.

According to reports, the Complainant had called up on Toll free No of Odisha Vigilance yesterday, narrating his grievance. Following this, immediate steps were taken and the accused nabbed today.

Recently, in an ongoing awareness drive by Odisha Vigilance, Bulk SMS messages highlighting Toll free No 1064/ 0671-2305988 of Odisha Vigilance are being sent to the subscribers of all telecom service providers under Odisha Circle urging them to come forward with information about bribery and corruption. As a result, a large number of phone calls are pouring in on Toll free No 1064/ 0671-2305988 with allegations of corruption.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Moharana from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 25/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Moharana.

Detailed report follows.

