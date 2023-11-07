Ramesh Chandra Mishra, Ex-RI awarded 2 years RI and fine of Rs. 50,000/- in Odisha Vigilance case

Bolangir: Today Ramesh Chandra Mishra Ex-RI (Retired), in the office of special LAO, LSIP, Bolangir, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case.

The case vide TR No.03/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)PC Act, 1988/120-B IPC, for showing undue official favour to the beneficiary by giving double payments against some structures for acquisition of land, thereby allowing pecuniary to the beneficiary causing loss of Govt. money, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.50,000/-.

And in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)PC Act, 1988. The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 120-B IPC r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Ramesh Chandra Mishra, Ex-RI (Retired) following his conviction.

