Ramalingeswara Park inaugurated in Berhampur of Odisha: Watch

By WCE 5
ramalingeswara park berhampur

Berhampur: The Ramalingeswar Park was inaugurated in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on Monday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Video Conferencing. The park has added glitter to the Silk City.

Beautification of the park is a 5T initiative by the Government of Odisha. This is said to be the New Year gift to the residents of the Silk City from the Chief Minister.

Situated in the middle of Berhampur city the Ramalingeshwara Park has been beautified with a cost of Rs. 12 crore. Spread in 1500 sq. ft area the park has a huge statute of Lord Shiva in the centre of the pond. Besides, the water fountains have added beauty to the park.

Dignitaries including Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, BMC Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and MLA Bikram Panda were present during the inauguration.

You might also like
Miscellany

LPG Cylinders Can Be Purchased Without Address Proof, Here’s How

State

BEL Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 305 Apprentice Posts Begins; Apply Soon

Miscellany

EPFO: Complain On These WhatsApp Numbers If You Cannot Withdraw PF Money

State

Odisha Millets Mission, Mo Upakari Bagicha featured as success stories in NITI Aayog…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.