Ramalingeswara Park inaugurated in Berhampur of Odisha: Watch

Berhampur: The Ramalingeswar Park was inaugurated in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on Monday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Video Conferencing. The park has added glitter to the Silk City.

Beautification of the park is a 5T initiative by the Government of Odisha. This is said to be the New Year gift to the residents of the Silk City from the Chief Minister.

Situated in the middle of Berhampur city the Ramalingeshwara Park has been beautified with a cost of Rs. 12 crore. Spread in 1500 sq. ft area the park has a huge statute of Lord Shiva in the centre of the pond. Besides, the water fountains have added beauty to the park.

Dignitaries including Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, BMC Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and MLA Bikram Panda were present during the inauguration.