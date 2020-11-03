Ramadevi University
File Photo

Ramadevi University Releases UG, PG Toppers List

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Ramadevi Women’s University on Tuesday released the toppers list for various Under Graduate(UG) and Post Graduate (PG) examinations.

According to reports, Sushree Subhasmita Nayak has emerged the best graduate under the UG courses and Pyari Payal Behura under PG courses.

Here is the list of the toppers under UG and PG Graduate:

The varsity has registered an overall pass of 89.46 per cent in PG courses. Similarly in UG exams, the pass rate stands at 94.48 per cent in Science (Hons.), 90.06 per cent in Arts (Hons.) and 74.21 per cent in Commerce (Hons) courses.

