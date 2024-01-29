Rajya Sabha elections for 3 seats in Odisha on February 27

Bhubaneswar: Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 27.

The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Here is the detailed dates of the proceedings:

1. Issue of Notifications- 08th February, 2024 (Thursday)

2. Last date of making nominations- 15th February, 2024 (Thursday)

3. Scrutiny of nominations- 16th February, 2024 (Friday)

4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures- 20th February, 2024 (Tuesday)

5. Date of Poll- 20th February, 2024 (Tuesday)

6. Hours of Poll- 27th February, 2024 (Tuesday) 09:00 am- 04:00 pm

7. Counting of Votes- 27th February, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm

8. Date before which election shall be completed- 29th February, 2024 (Thursday)

