Rajdhani special trains from Bhubaneswar to run 4 days a week

Rajdhani express from bhubaneswar
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: It has now been decided to run Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special four days in a week till June end. Earlier, due to upsurge in Covid19 infection and very poor patronization, it was decided to run this train twice in a week. It stands revised now.

  • 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Tuesdays & Thursdays from Bhubaneswar. This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Mondays & Fridays during the period.
  • 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Wednesdays & Thursdays from New Delhi during the period. This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Tuesdays & Saturdays.
  • 02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Adra from Bhubaneswar will run on Sundays & Wednesdays and from New Delhi will run on Mondays & Fridays during the period.
  • 02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Sambalpur City & Rourkela will remain cancelled on 26th June, 2021 from Bhubaneswar and on 27th June, 2021 from New Delhi.
