Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have issued certain restrictions and guidelines to be followed by all during the three-day long Raja festival celebration, staring from tomorrow.

In its fresh order issued on Saturday, the BMC said that due to rush for festival shopping the shops/business establishments are not following the social distance guidelines in their shops/business establishments.

“As per guidelines the onus of maintaining the social distancing by the customers lie with the Shop owners and BMC has closed down some markets and shops owing to violation on this account. Public are also seen to have violating face mask/face covering guidelines in these days which Is a gross violation of Govt guidelines,” the BMC order said.

In exercise of powers conferred under Clause &(iii) of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations 2020, BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, has issued the following instructions for strict adherence by all concerned:

The Shop /Business establishment owners shall have to ensure strict maintenance of social distancing among the customers. In case it is found that it is not being maintained, then steps will be taken for sealing of shops. Suspension of trade license and in extreme cases permanent cancellation of trade license after observing due procedure of law. Public if found not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines will be fined as per Govt guidelines. The Shop/Business establishment owners will not entertain any customers who are not wearing masks/face covers. All kinds of outdoor activities like community gathering, Raja Doli, Bagudi, Card Playing etc due to Festival is hereby prohibited in the interest of containment of the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Similarly, the CMC has issued issued certain restrictions/guidelines to be followed during Raja festival celebrations on 15th and 16th June. They are as follows.

Individual must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers. Uses of mask must be adhering to for both employees and customers in the business establishment. Hand sanitization facilities must be made available at the entrance point of shops. The shop must operate within the permitted time i.e. From 7 AM to 6 PM.

The CMC also warned that violation of any of the above conditions will attract suitable penal action as per law. The shop violating the conditions shall be sealed for a minimum period of 15 days and the trade license of the concerned shops will be suspended. Besides, customers will also be penalized if found violating these COVID-19 guidelines.