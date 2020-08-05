Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy downpour is likely to continue at several places in Odisha in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to the latest bulletin of IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Balangir,Sonepur, Boudh and Angul till 8.30 AM of August 6.

The Met Dept has issued orange warning for these 10 districts during the period.

The weathermen also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Balasore till 8.30 AM of August 6.

The IMD has issued yellow warning for the above districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast during next 24 hours.

The State government has asked the district collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall.