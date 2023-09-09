Rainfall in Odisha: Yellow warning issued to 20 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha is likely to decrease from today. 20 districts have been given a yellow warning for today. These districts are likely to experience lightning along with thunderstorm.

Some districts are expected to experience very heavy rainfall along with lightning, today. These districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Rainfall in the state is likely to increase again from September 12. The monsoon season has been active in Odisha due to the formation of low pressure area and a cyclonic circulation.

In the past 24 hours, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of about 17 mm. This lies 119 percent higher than the expected daily average rainfall of 9.8 mm. The highest total rainfall of 102.4 mm was recorded at Patnagarh in Balasore district of Odisha.

In the month of September, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 101.7 mm so far. This lies 30 percent higher than the expected average rainfall of 98.2 mm

It is also worth mentioning that a scarcity in rainfall was recorded in the month of August. The average rainfall in the state for August was recorded 12 percent less than the expected average amount of rainfall. Further, the expected amount of rainfall in September is expected to compensate the deficit in rains across the state.