Rain, Thunderstorm Alert To 7 Districts In Odisha Within Next 3 Hours

By WCE 7
rain in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast light to moderate thundershower in seven districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

Related News

Rain, thunderstorm alert to these districts in Odisha within…

Thunderstorm And Lightning In Next 3 Hours In Odisha, See…

There will be light to moderate thundershower to affect some parts of these districts that is Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal.

Thus, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly they can move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.

You might also like
State

Bear enters into Nuapada Collector’s residence premises

State

Panchayat elections in Odisha likely to be held within six months

State

Ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, 3 Arrested

State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease In capital city Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.