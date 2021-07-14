Rain, Thunderstorm Alert To 7 Districts In Odisha Within Next 3 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast light to moderate thundershower in seven districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

There will be light to moderate thundershower to affect some parts of these districts that is Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal.

Thus, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly they can move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.