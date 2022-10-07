Rain in Odisha, another cyclonic circulation likely!

Bhubaneswar: More rain is expected in Odisha as another cyclonic circulation is likely to form in mid-October, said the latest weather bulletin today.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower has occurred at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

It is noteworthy that, at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh and Khurda of Odisha.

The cyclonic circulation over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The trough from south Coastal Andhra Pradesh to central parts of north Uttar Pradesh now runs

from Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Uttarakhand across cyclonic circulation over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal persists and now seen between

3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is noteworthy that, an yellow warning has been issued for several districts across Odisha for the next five days.

Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and likely hood valid for the next 24 hours:

Generally cloudy sky with a one or two spells of Rain or Thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.