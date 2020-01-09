Rain And Thunderstorm Likely In 6 Districts Of Odisha

Rain And Thunderstorm Likely In 6 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur in Odisha till 2:45 pm today according to the IMD report.

The Met office has sounded an alert for the following 6 districts, namely: Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 11:45 am and 2:45 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture outside and to stay online as far as possible. People in the fields should take protection under any concrete structure nearby.