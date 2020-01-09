Rain And Thunderstorm Likely In 6 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur in  Odisha till 2:45 pm today according to the IMD report.

The Met office has sounded an alert for the following 6 districts, namely: Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Related News
State

Data Entry Operator Caught Red-handed While Taking Rs 30000…

State

Spurious Foreign Liquor Seized In Dhenkanal, Odisha

State

Mega Job fair is being organized today in Kandhamal

State

Woman D Pharma student commits suicide in Bhubaneswar  

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 11:45 am and 2:45 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture outside and to stay online as far as possible. People in the fields should take protection under any concrete structure nearby.

You might also like
State

Data Entry Operator Caught Red-handed While Taking Rs 30000 Bribe In Bhadrak

State

Spurious Foreign Liquor Seized In Dhenkanal, Odisha

State

Mega Job fair is being organized today in Kandhamal

State

Woman D Pharma student commits suicide in Bhubaneswar  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.